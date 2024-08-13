Blot on doctor! Cuttack Police arrests doctor for raping two patients at SCB hospital

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking and shameful incident, a doctor of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack was arrested on charges of raping two patients.

According to Additional DCP Anil Mishra, the Mangalabag Police arrested the medico, who has been identified as a senior resident doctor in the Cardiology Department, based on the allegations of the family members of the victims.

The accused doctor’s arrests came soon after the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government, formed a three-member committee to enquire the incident. The three members of the committee are (Dr.) Santosh Kumar Mishra, DMET, Odisha, (Dr.) Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, Superintendent, SCB MCH, Cuttack and I/c Dean & Principal, SCB MC, Cuttack and (Dr.) Roma Rattan, Joint DMET, O/o DMET, Odisha.

Is to be noted here that two women, who are said to be the mother and aunty of a doctor of the same hospital, had reportedly gone to the hospital for the echocardiogram (echo) test. However, the accused resident doctor allegedly assaulted them sexually. Subsequently, the family members had filed a case in this regard at the Manglabag Police station.

The incident was heavily condemned by people of all walks of life across the State.

According to police, the complainant consulted with the accused doctor on 9.8.24 for necessary ECHO test in respect of his mother aged about 51 years and aunt aged about 44 years due to their cardiac problems. The alleged doctors fixed on 11.8.24 (Sunday) for conducting the test.

Accordingly both the patients came with the complainant to the Cardiology Department of SCB MCH on 11.8.24 at about 10 AM. The accused doctor instructed the complainant to wait outside.

There was no female attendant/staff to remain present during the test. The doctor conducted test one by one taking 30 mints for each patient. Taking the advantage, the accused doctor committed this heinous offence subjecting both the victims of penetrative sexual assault.

After the test the mother and aunt disclosed immediately to the complainant getting acute pain in their private parts. They were immediately taken to O & G Department for treatment by the complainant.

During further investigation the statement of the victims were recorded U/S-180 of BNS,2023 under audio visual electronics means .The Medico-legal examination of victims were conducted at the same hospital on police requisition. Their statement were also recorded by the court u/s-183 BNS, 2023 basing on the prayer of the IO.

The accused doctor was admitted to SCB MCH by the Superintendent on the same date i,e on 11.8.24 soon after the occurrence as there was brawl/scuffle among the doctor students. As a result he sustained injuries on his person and was undergoing treatment at ICU word, Casualty.

After his discharge today afternoon i.e on 13.8.24, the IO arrested him, as a prima facie evidence exists against him observing all the medico-legal formalities. The accused Doctor is going to be produced in the court today along with the related documents of the case at hand. Further investigation of the case is on progress.

One counter FIR was lodged against the complainant of this case as well of his doctor students of the SCB MCH by the accused doctor today. On this score Mangalabg PS Case No 202 dt. 13.8.24 U/S-115(2)/117(2)/127(2)/296/351(3)/3(5)BNS, 2023 was also registered and the investigation has already been commenced.