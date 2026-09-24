Blood samples collected from five orangutan babies; Erythropoietin injection administered to M3 to increase hemoglobin levels

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Bhubaneswar: Blood sample was collected from all five rescued orangutan babies for complete blood count examination, informed the authorities of the Nandankanan Zoological Park here today.

The latest bulletin about the health conditions of the orangutan revealed that M3 and F2 showed improvement in Hemoglobin concentration. Besides, erythropoetin injection has been administered to M 3 through sub cutaneous route to improve Hemoglobin.

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The orangutan babies are apparently healthy and showing normal appetite, behaviour and activity, said the zoo officials adding that their faecal consistency is also normal.

It is to be noted here that the five baby orangutans were rescued from Bichitrapur forest in Bhograi block of Balasore district earlier this month. Since their rescue, they have been kept at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.