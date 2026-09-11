Blood Mix Up in Puri? Leukaemia patient given B+ve blood instead of A+ve

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Puri: In a serious allegation of medical negligence, a leukemia patient at the Puri District Headquarters Hospital was allegedly administered the wrong blood group.

The patient, who reportedly required A positive blood, was allegedly given B positive blood, following which her condition deteriorated further.

The patient, identified as Priyadarshini Pradhan, wife of Bansidhar Pradhan from the Chandandpur area of Puri Sadar, is suffering from complicated leukemia. She was admitted to the Medicine Department of the Puri District Headquarters Hospital on September 7 due to severe anaemia.

After blood tests, doctors reportedly recorded her blood group as A positive and advised an immediate blood transfusion. However, on September 9, the family alleged that she was given B positive blood instead of A positive blood.

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Following the transfusion, the woman’s health reportedly worsened and she began vomiting blood. She was subsequently shifted from the Puri District Headquarters Hospital to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

The incident has raised questions over the blood verification process at the hospital. The family has questioned how the blood bank staff allegedly issued the wrong blood group and how the nursing staff administered it without detecting the mismatch.

Following the family’s complaint, the CDMO has reportedly assured them that the matter will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.