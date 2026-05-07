Block chairman accused of tearing government files in Patnagarh

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Patnagarh: Allegations of high-handedness have surfaced against the Patnagarh Block Chairman in Odisha’s Balangir district after he allegedly tore official government files inside the block office. A complaint has been lodged at Patnagarh Police Station over the incident.

According to reports, Patnagarh Block Chairman Neelakanta Bag visited the office of the head clerk regarding official work. During his visit, he reportedly examined files related to the development work of the Mallikmunda-to-Dhatuk road under Dhatuk Panchayat and expressed strong displeasure over the matter.

Sources said the chairman allegedly tore the government file and stomped on it before walking out of the office. At the time of the incident, the Patnagarh BDO was reportedly away on other official work.

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Head clerk Saroj Kumar informed the BDO about the incident over the phone. Following this, the BDO alerted the police, after which a team reached the block office and launched an inquiry.

Police have examined CCTV footage from the office premises and questioned staff members and other persons present during the incident. Further investigation is underway.

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