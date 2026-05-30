Blindfolded Collector draws lottery for new liquor shop license in Bhadrak

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Bhadrak: Collector performs lottery selection for distribution of liquor shop license blindfolded in Odisha’s Bhadrak District. According to sources, the Bhadrak Excise Department held a lottery to distribute for new liquor shop licenses for a total of 53 new domestic and foreign liquor shops in various places across the district.

The process drew a massive crowd of eager bidders with over 640 people applying for the license. So, to ensure fairness and transparency, the District Collector himself was blindfolded with a black band while picking tokens to ensure absolute fairness and transparency.

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The lottery was drawn in the presence of the Collector, Additional District Deputy Collector, and Excise Department head. The District Magistrate himself drew the lottery. Therefore, while drawing the lottery, the District Magistrate tied a black band over his eyes and drew one lottery after another.

The applicants present could watch the video of the drawing of the lottery through large LCDs. While some alleged that the District Collector is giving out liquor licenses while closed eyes. In truth,. the whole process was being held as per instructions of the government, clarified Excise Department.