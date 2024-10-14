Blast reported at JSPL Angul, company acts immediately to ensure safety

Angul: A blast reportedly occurred at the Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), Angul, this evening promoting the authorities to act immediately to ensure safety to one and all.

According to reports, the mishap took place at the blast furnace of the plant, however, neither anyone was killed nor injured. While the exact reason behind the blast is yet to be known, the officials claimed that the situation is fully under control.

“This evening a brief incident happened in our blast furnace. Emergency protocols were immediately acted to ensure safety of people and the facilities. There is no injury to anyone and situation is fully under control. We urge public to avoid spreading rumours. For JSP safety always comes first,” said the spokesperson of JSPL Angul.

