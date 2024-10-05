Black Panther spotted in Odisha’s Sundergarh forest, image caged in trap cam

By Himanshu
Black Panther spotted in Odisha’s Sundergarh
Image of the spotted Black Panther in Sundergrh forest

Sundergarh: A Black Panther has been spotted in the forest of Sundergarh district in Odisha.  The panther was seen in the Daghora section jungle in Hemagiri Forest Range in the district. The image of the beast has been caged in the trap camera.

As per reports, about three months ago, the wild life protection team of the Odisha government came and installed trap cameras at various places in the Hemagiri forest.

The images of the Black Panther have been caged in these trap cameras. Today during the inspection of the trap cameras these photos were found. Hence, accordingly the presence of Black Panthers was informed by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pradeep Mirase.

It is to be noted that last time on March 14 this year a Black Panther had been spotted in Sundergarh forest of Odisha.

