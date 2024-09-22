BJP’s 100 days celebration in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj; CM Mohan Majhi to inaugurate Vikash Mela today

Keonjhar: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will hold celebration ceremony in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj on the completion of 100 days of forming government in Odisha today.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will inaugurate the program in Keonjhar first then he will head to Baripada. A bikash Mela program will be held in Baripada for two days from today till September 24.

The CM will inaugurate the ceremony which will be held at the Chau ground in the city outskirts and will address the public gathered there. He is scheduled to spent the night in Baripada then will return to Bhubaneswar. He will likely reach the city tomorrow morning at 9am.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is currently on a three-day visit to Keonjhar. This is his second visit to his home district after he took over as the state’s chief minister.

Majhi arrived at Raisuan airstrip near Keonjhar in a helicopter at 10.40 am on Friday. He was received by Keonjhar Lok Sabha member Anant Nayak, and other party leaders.

During his three day visit, CM is scheduled to participate in various programmes in Keonjhar. He attended the Life Savers Group trust’s third anniversary programme at Keonjhar Auditorium.

A special exhibition was held after BJP completed 100 days and showcased about the election promises that have been fulfilled till now including the Subhadra Yojana and the opening of the four doors of the Jagannath temple. The government also allowed the opening of the Ratna Bhandar. Till now 800 schools have been included in the PMShri scheme. The government has also allocated 1000 crores for the development of rural areas of the state.