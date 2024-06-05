BJP wins to form govt in Odisha but who will be party’s first CM? Watch who are in the race

Bhubaneswar: After a historic win, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form government and the Chief Minister will take oath on June 10 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With 78 members, the saffron party has already crossed the magic number of 72 of 147 seats the State assembly. While BJD won 51 seats, the 14 Congress candidates won the election. The CPI(M) and independent candidates have won 1 and 3 seats respectively.

However, now the party is having a herculean task to select its CM candidate as there are several contenders. As per the speculation going on in the State, party’s state president Manmohan Samal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo are in the fray for the CM post.

On the other hand, the national media have been predicting Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu’s name as he had worked very closely with Narendra Modi when the latter was the CM of Gujarat. He is from Mayurbhanj district.

Suresh Kumar Pujari, who has won from the Brajarajnagar Assembly seat, is also considered to be a strong candidate for the post of Chief Minister.

Likewise, buzz over the CM candidature of Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Kuchinda MLA Rabi Narayan Naik, Dhamnagar MLA Suryabanshi Suraj, Ranpur MLA Surama Padhy and Nimapara MLA Pravati Parida is also going.

However, who will hold the party’s bastion and become the first BJP Chief Minister in Odisha will be decided very soon by the party’s central leaderships, informed Manmohan Samal.

Watch a complete report here:

