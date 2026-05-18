Watch: BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrives in Puri after concluding Jatani visit

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Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin has arrived at the famous Jagannath temple in Puri On Monday. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, and other senior party members during the visit.

He is scheduled to visit the Jagannath Temple for darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure a safe and peaceful visit for the BJP National president.

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Earlier today, he visited Jatani after holding a meeting of the Odisha BJP core committee at the party’s state headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

He embarked on his journey to Puri after concluding the visit to Jatani today.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday as part of his two-day tour of Odisha. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi along with BJP state president Manmohan Samal, and several other senior party leaders gave hima warm welcome after he arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport yesterday.



Also Read: BJP National President Nitin Nabin chairs Odisha core committee meet in Bhubaneswar