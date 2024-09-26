BJP National President JP Nadda in Odisha, addresses gathering at membership campaign

Bhubaneswar: The BJP National President JP Nadda in Odisha, attended the membership campaign in Khurda and addressed the gathering.

Addressing the membership campaign program in Khordha district the BJP national president JP Nadda said, “Which is the party that runs on ideology?… Where did our leftist party colleagues start from and where did they reach? We did not understand who they were friends with and who they were enemies of. Today they wrestle with each other in Kerala and make friends in Delhi. They fight in West Bengal and stand as allies in Delhi…”

BJP national president JP Nadda further added, “Congress has become the spokesperson of urban naxalism. Congress has been doing the work of putting forth the points of disintegrative forces. Where is nationalism?…In 2019, with the dynamic leadership of PM Modi and the able skills of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, we could see that Article 370 was abrogated.

“J&K entirely and constitutionally became a part of India… There were around 200 laws in the Indian constitution that were not applicable in J&K. SC & Valmiki did not get a reservation. Dr Manmohan Singh who came from West Pakistan became the Prime Minsiter…But a refugee from Pakistan in J&K could not give his vote in Vidhan Sabha. It is this time that they voted for the first time on the land J&K,” further said JP Nadda in Odisha.