BJP MLAs’ mock poll training completed, journey to Paradip begins

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Bhubaneswar: Mock poll training was given to MLAs for the Rajya Sabha elections. Since most of the MLAs are elected for the first time, how the voting process is done has been explained in detail in room 54 of the Assembly building. Where to go, how to cast ballot papers and in which box to put them, all the processes have been shown through mock polls.

Since there is competition, special precautions have been taken to ensure that the votes are not invalidated. The BJP MLAs have said that they will vote according to the instructions given by the party. On the other hand, a training camp will be held in Paradip. A strategy will be made for the elections. BJP MLAs leave for Paradip from Bhubaneswar. More than 70 BJP MLAs left for Paradip from Bhubaneswar in 3 buses. The two Deputy Chief Ministers of the state government, KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, along with all the ministers, have set out for Paradip today.

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In addition, BJP state president Manmohan Samal also went Paradip today. There are reports that some more ministers and MLAs will go to Paradip tomorrow. BJP MLAs said that they are going to spend a holiday tomorrow in Paradeep. Along with this, there are plans to hold a training program in Paradip, said Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo. Many things that have happened in Paradip before the Rajya Sabha elections are creating political tension.