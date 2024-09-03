BJP Mahila Morcha workers drive out Suniti Mund from party office in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Suniti Mund, who has been suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party for her alleged anti-party activities, was driven out of the party office in Bhubaneswar by a group of BJP Mahila Morcha workers on Tuesday.

Suniti Mund, who was BJP’s Mayor candidate in the last Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, had gone to the party office today reportedly to take the membership of the party and meet some senior party leaders. However, she was driven out of the party office while speaking to the media persons.

The BJP Mahila Morcha workers claimed that Suniti Mund has no right to go to the party office as she has been suspended from the saffron party.

On the other hand, Mund said, “Who said I am not in the party. It is my house. None can stop me from coming to my house. A false allegation has been levelled against me and the truth will come out soon.” “I am a member of the BJP family and continuing to be the member,” she added.

