BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as CM of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as the CM of Odisha, said reports in this regard on Wednesday. The deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida also took oaths of office.

The following ministers also took the oath of office:

Suresh Pujari Rabi Narayan Naik Nityananda Gond Krushna Chandra Patra Prithiviraj Harichandan Dr. Mukesh Mahaling Bibhuti Bhushan Jena Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia Suryabanshi Suraj Pradeep Bala Samanta Gokulananda Mallik Sampad Chandra Swain

