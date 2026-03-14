BJP holds crucial meeting at state party office over SIR and Rajya Sabha election

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Bhubaneswar: An important meeting was held over the SIR issue and Rajya Sabha elections at the BJP state party office in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of State President Manmohan Samal.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, two Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers, senior party leaders, MPs, 68 MLAs, including three independent MLAs were present in the meeting.

After this, a meeting of MLAs will begin regarding the Rajya Sabha elections in which training will also be given on voting.

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The state BJP will take special measures regarding SIR. The party leaders will hold SIR workshops in all districts and constituencies. They will explain the benefits and need of the implementation of SIR.

The ruling party is expected to finalize the strategy and the program details regarding the SIR issue at the meeting today. Then they will discuss about the Rajya Sabha elections with the MLAs and give training about voting.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLAs are reportedly planning to visit Paradip by bus after the meeting.