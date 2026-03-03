BJP announces Rajya Sabha candidates from Odisha, fields Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Odisha. The saffron party fielded state president Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar as its candidates for the elections from Odisha.

The decision reflects the party’s emphasis on organisational strength and regional representation.

Manmohan Samal, a seasoned organisational leader and state BJP president, brings grassroots experience and a strong hold over party structure in Odisha, while Sujeet Kumar, who is known for his policy background, adds legislative depth and continuity to the party’s representation in the Upper House.

While Manmohan Samal is from coastal Odisha, Sujeet Kumar is from Kalahandi. Thus regional balance has been maintained between coastal and western.