BJP and Congress workers clash in Bhubaneswar, hurl stones and cow dung at each other

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha units of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers clashed with each other in Bhubaneswar over senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s anti-Hindu remarks at the Lok Sabha.

The face-off between the two political party workers reportedly took place when the members of the saffron party were reportedly protesting over Rahul’s anti-Hindu remarks at the Master Canteen square in Bhubaneswar this evening.

As a mark of their protest against Rahul’s controversial remarks, the BJP activists reportedly threw cow dung at the poster of Rahul Gandhi. Protesting against it, the Congress workers had a heated argument with them.

Soon, their argument took an ugly turn when both the sides hurled stones and cow dung at each other in the presence of police.

Later, several platoons of police force were rushed to the spot. Besides, many senior officers including Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh arrived at Master Canteen square and took control of the situation.

