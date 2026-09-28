BJD Workers Gather at Lower PMG, Protest against MMDR Act, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal holds massive protest against the MMDR Amendment Act. Party supremo and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik will join the protest and address the huge mass dharna at Lower PMG area in Bhubaneswar today.

As per reports, Biju Janata Dal is holding a massive mass dharna on Mahatma Gandhi Marg opposing the MMDR Amendment Act. Thousands of BJD workers and leaders are joining in. Biju Yuva, Chhatra, Mahila and Krushak Morcha – all are joining this protest. BJD has termed the MMDR Amendment Act as a ‘Black Law’.

The party alleges that this amended law curtails the state’s rights over land containing mines and mineral resources. Since Odisha has about 44 percent of the country’s mineral resources, the state will be more affected by the new system, BJD claims.

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The party demands that the MMDR Amendment Act be withdrawn or kept in abeyance. Along with this, BJD has asked the state government to bring a unanimous resolution in the Odisha Legislative Assembly demanding withdrawal of the law.

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