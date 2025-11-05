BJD women leaders slam Jay Dholakia: “He sold himself in Delhi”

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: “Why did Jay sell himself in Delhi? His mother, Kalpana Dholakia, must answer,” said Biju Janata Dal (BJD) women leaders as they launched a sharp counterattack on BJP’s Nuapada by-election candidate Jay Dholakia.

At a press meet, senior party leaders Tukuni Sahu, Barsha Singh Bariha, Dipali Das, and Alaka Mahanti denounced the “false and shameful” remarks made by Jay and his mother against BJD President and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik.

Tukuni Sahu said the Dholakia family’s charge that Naveen Babu neglected the late Rajendra Dholakia was “baseless and hurtful.”

“Naveen Babu stood by them through Raju Bhai’s illness and even his last rites. Jay himself said he’d be the BJD candidate but went to Delhi and sold himself. Kalpana Bhabhi should explain her son’s actions.”

Barsha Singh Bariha said the BJP, “fearing defeat after Naveen Babu’s visit to Nuapada,” was using Raju Bhai’s family to spread lies.

Dipali Das called Jay’s actions “a betrayal of his father’s legacy,” while Alaka Mahanti said Naveen Babu “has always stood by women in their toughest moments.”

“Accusations against such a compassionate leader are beyond belief,” Mahanti said.

BJD leaders vowed that Nuapada’s people will reject BJP’s politics of deceit and stand with Naveen Patnaik’s leadership.