BJD to stage massive protest in Bhubaneswar tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has announced a massive protest at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar tomorrow i.e on February 24, alleging a complete breakdown of the state’s paddy procurement system and accusing the government of neglecting farmers’ interests.

Addressing a press conference at Shankha Bhavan, senior party leaders said the procurement process has been plagued by disruptions from the outset including registration issues, token distribution delays, mandi-level irregularities, and alleged deductions.

According to them, farmer protests across districts reflect growing distress on the ground. They alleged collapse of paddy procurement system, along with deterioration in law and order and women’s safety.

Only 31% of total paddy production reportedly procured so far, as per government data cited by BJD which also claimed that around 1.5 lakh farmers’ registrations cancelled.

This apart the opposition accused that the farmers are facing delays in MSP payments, despite 48-hour credit promise by the state government.

The conch party also claimed that the state government is failing to keep its election promises on full procurement, no deductions, and subsidy support.

It is to be noted here that BJD’s statewide farmer protests is ongoing since February 2 and the demonstration at the state capital city tomorrow is expected to be the largest.

