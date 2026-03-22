BJD to move Supreme Court seeking disqualification of 6 suspended MLAs!

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Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) if necessary will move the Supreme Court seeking disqualification of the six suspended MLAs, informed party’s spokesperson Lenin Mohanty on Sunday.

In a press conference at the Sankha Bhawan, Mohanty informed that BJD’s Chief Whip Pramila Mallick will approach State Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and demand disqualification of Baliguda MLA Chakramani Kanhar, Jayadev MLA Naba Kishore Mallick, Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal, Basta MLA Subasini Jena, Tirtol MLA Ramakanta Bhoi and Banki MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy as they have done injustice to the party and betrayed BJD and the people of Odisha.

The Biju Janata Dal will not let them to continue as members of the state assembly as they have violated the constitution of the party. However, if no action is taken against them, the conch party will move the Orissa High Court and then the Supreme Court seeking their disqualifications, Mohanty said.

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The BJD Spokesperson also warned the six MLAs not to take this lightly. He said that if they (the six MLAs) think that they will survive with the help of Dilip Ray (whom they voted), it is wrong.

It is to be noted here that the Biju Janata Dal had earlier issued show cause notices and yesterday suspended them for cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha election.