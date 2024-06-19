BJD to hold meeting today, party leader to be finalized!

Bhubaneswar: After the new government has come to power in the state, there has been a lot of talk about who will be the leader of the opposition. According to speculations, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik may be select the leader of BJD party today.

The meeting of newly elected BJD MLAs will be held today. The meeting will be chaired by BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. The meeting will be held at 4:30 pm in Shankha Bhawan. In the meeting, the election of the leader of the opposition party shall be discussed.

After serving as the Chief Minister for 24 years and three months, the BJD supremo might now become the leader of the opposition party. The senior leaders of the party are demanding that Naveen should be the leader of the opposition party. 51 MLAs will elect their party leader today.

There is talk that BJD supremo Naveen may choose another leader as the leader of the opposition party. Apart from himself, Prasanna Acharya, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Arun Sahu and Pratap Dev are probable for the leader of the opposition party. It is said that these leaders can get this responsibility as they have many years of experience in politics. The state gives all privileges of cabinet ministers to opposition leaders. Therefore, it is natural that there is interest among the senior leaders of the party for this post. But as the party president, it depends on whether Naveen keeps the post or hands it over to someone else.

