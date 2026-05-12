BJD to gherao DGP office in Cuttack on May 14 over deterioration of law and order

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Cuttack: Alleging deterioration of law and order in Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced that it will gherao the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Cuttack on May 14.

BJD Vice President Pratap Jena, while addressing a press conference in Cuttack today, alleged that the law and order in the state has deteriorated and the brutal murder of Soumya Ranjan Swain in Balianta is the proof of it. Which is why, we (BJD) have decided to gherao the DGP office on May 14, he announced.

Adding to Jena, senior party leader and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Mayor Subhash Chandra Singh claimed that it is very shocking and shameful for the state that a railway constable Soumya Ranjan Swain was brutally murdered even in the presence of police.

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Singh further said that the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating day by day and the recent crimes occurred in districts like Dhenkanal, Puri, Ganjam, Khurda and Nayagarh have eroded people’s trust in the police. In protest against this, the Biju Janata Dal will surround the state police headquarters on the May 14 and submit memorandum addressing to the Chief Minister to maintain law and order in the state, he informed.