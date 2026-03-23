BJD targets cross-voting MLAs, says those who betrayed Biju Patnaik now talking of his legacy

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Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today launched a sharp attack on leaders celebrating the Rajya Sabha victory of BJP-backed independent candidate Dilip Ray, accusing them of hypocrisy and past conspiracies against Biju Patnaik.

While addressing a press conference at Sankha Bhawan, BJD made a series of allegations saying that the leaders celebrating Dilip Ray’s win had earlier tried to stop Biju Patnaik from becoming the Chief Minister of Odisha in 1995 and Prime Minister in 1996.

Parallel candidates were allegedly fielded to defeat Biju Patnaik despite favourable conditions, the conch party alleged adding that some Odisha leaders reportedly worked behind the scenes to prevent Biju Patnaik from becoming Prime Minister.

The Biju Janata Dal said invoking Biju Patnaik’s name now is like “Satan reciting the Vedas.” Statements on Biju legacy meant to divert anger after Rajya Sabha cross-voting, it alleged.

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The regional party also claimed a plan to break the BJD was hatched months ago, the party leaders.

Leaders involved in past incidents, including the 1992 liquor death case, were cited. BJD said MLAs who cross-voted were suspended for betraying party trust. It also gave an open challenge to the suspended MLAs to resign and face by-elections.