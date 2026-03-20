BJD suspends 10 youth and student leaders for anti-party activities

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Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday suspended as many as 10 youth and student leaders with immediate effect for their involvement in anti-party activities.

As per an official order issued by party’s Vice President Pratap Jena, the following youth and student leaders of the Biju Janata Dal were suspended from the party for their involvement in anti-party activities:

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Ashok Mishra, General Secretary (BYJD) Sovan Mohanty, General Secretary (BYJD) Anupam Satapathy, General Secretary (BYJD) Sujit Paltasingh, Secretary General (BCJD) Ranjit Das, Vice President (BCJD) Abinash Mohanty, Vice President (BCJD) Debiprasad Lenka, Vice President (BCJD) Ashit Ranjan Das, Vice President (BCJD) Sidhartha Swain, Vice President (BCJD) Deboprasad Routray, General Secretary (BCJD)

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