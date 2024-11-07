BJD Supremo to address membership drive in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
BJD

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo Naveen Pattnaik will address the participants in the ‘Workshop on Digital membership of BJD for the students and youths’ wing of the Biju Janta Dal at the Sankha Bhavan here today.

The former Chief Minister of Odisha will give a call to the students to take up the membership of Biju Janta Dal. Through the workshop, BJD is aiming to reach every nook and corner of the state via student participation. Along with BJD Supremo other senior politicians of the party will also take part in the workshop.

The membership drive for the students started on October 9, 2024. Through the membership drive BJD is targeting to enrol more than one crore people into the party.

Thereafter, the drive will be organised in college campuses for the college-going students to take up the membership of the party. Women and youths will be the prime focus of the membership drive. Additionally, the proposed roadmap for the functioning of the party will be approved today.

Also Read: BJD Launches Party’s Membership Drive, Supremo Naveen Patnaik First To Renew Membership, Watch
You might also like

From No 1 state, Odisha has now reached to such a stage that people are forced to…

Odisha: IMD issues weather warning for next 7 days, check details

Cuttack district administration bans footpath vending during Bali Yatra

4,637 jobs opportunities in Odisha soon as SLSWCA approves 15 projects worth Rs…