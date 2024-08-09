BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik to take Odisha tour from November, BJP state president reacts

Naveen Patnaik to take Odisha tour

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to take Odisha tour from November said reports in this regard on Friday. The BJP state president however has reacted in this regard, read on to know what he has said.

According to reports, the BJD Supremo will tour the state from November. Naveen Patnaik will visit various districts in Odisha. He will visit different districts to connect with the people. He will ask people the various difficulties that they are facing, he will also advise the organization and the workers to be active.

Naveen Patnaik is still in the people’s hearts, said Debi Mishra a senior BJD leader. He further said that the development of Odisha is Naveen’s goal. However, the BJP state president has reacted to the issue of Naveen’s tour across the state. He has said that Naveen should take a tour of the state as the leader of opposition. Manmohan Samal has further responded that, Naveen should visit the areas which he has not visited in the past 24 years of rule.

