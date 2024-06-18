BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Hinjili MLA

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik took oath as Hinjili MLA in the Odisha Assembly, said reports in this regard on Tuesday. Pro-tem Speaker Ranendra Pratap Swain administered the oath of office.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was the first to take oath as an MLA while other MLAs took oath subsequently. As soon as Naveen Patnaik reached the Legislative Assembly, the other MLAs of BJD followed suit. Naveen Patnaik contested from two seats in the 2024 general elections. While Naveen won from Hinjili, he lost the Kantabanji seat.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the three-day session, said reports. Yesterday, Director General of Police Arun Sarangi reached the Assembly and inspected the security arrangements. Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda and Director of Police Soumendra Priyadarshi were also present during the inspection.