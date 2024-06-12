BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik reaches oath taking ceremony of CM designate Mohan Charan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik reached the oath taking ceremony of CM designate Mohan Charan Majhi said reports on Wednesday.

Here is a list of MLAs who received phone calls to become Ministers in Odisha government on Wednesday, said reports.

Here is the list:

Cabinet Minister-

Suresh Pujari Rabinarayan Naik Nityananda Gond Krushna Chandra Patra Prithiviraj Harichandan Mukesh Mahaling Bibhuti Bhusan Jena Krushna Chandra Mohapatra

Minister of State (Independent Charge)-

Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia Suryabanshi Suraj Pradeep Balasamanta Gokula Nanda Mallick Sampad Kumar Swain

However, the portfolios shall possibly be revealed post the oath taking ceremony of the Chief Minister designate of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi. The phone call to MLAs has finally laid to rest may apprehensions.

This is a developing story, detailed reports waited in this regard.