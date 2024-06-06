BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik meets party candidates who lost 2024 elections, boosts morale

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik today met party’s candidates who lost the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections and boosted their morale.

Patnaik held a meeting with the candidates who tasted defeated at his residence Naveen Niwas and encouraged them. He advised every one of them to do the good work the party has been doing for the last 24 years.

While speaking to the media persons soon after the meeting, senior party leader Pradeep Majhi said, “Former Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik held a detailed discussion with us today. He encouraged and assured us that the Biju Janata Dal will form government in the coming days. The good works the party has done will be written in golden letters of the history of Odisha.”

“He (Patnaik) categorically said that when we formed our first government, 70 per cent of people were in below poverty lines and we have reduced it to 10 per cent. We have worked for the all-round development of the State. The people will definitely search for us and we will form government in 2029,” Majhi added.

Majhi also blamed himself his defeat in the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha election.