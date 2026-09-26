BJD Stages Dharna at Capital Police Station over Alleged AI Deepfake Videos Targeting Women Leaders

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Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a dharna at the Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Saturday, alleging that obscene and objectionable AI-generated deepfake videos targeting some of its women leaders were being circulated on social media.

The party lodged a police complaint and demanded action against those allegedly involved in creating and circulating the videos.

According to the BJD’s complaint, an account operating under the name ‘Bana Bichhuati’ has allegedly been circulating AI-generated deepfake videos targeting BJD leaders Sujata Raut, Sulata Deo and Ipsita Sahu.

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The party alleged that the videos were obscene and objectionable and were being circulated with the intention of maligning the women leaders. These claims are allegations made by the BJD and the identity of the person or persons behind the account has not been independently established.

The BJD demanded that police register a case and seek assistance from Meta to obtain technical information, including the IP address and device details associated with the account. The party also sought the identification and arrest of those responsible.

The party further demanded the immediate removal of the alleged objectionable deepfake videos from social media platforms.

BJD leaders staged a protest at the police station while pressing for prompt investigation and action in the matter.