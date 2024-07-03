BJD press meet on price rise in Odisha, see then details here

Bhubaneswar: In a press meet by BJD in Bhubaneswar the BJP government was directly targeted relating to the prices rise in Odisha. The discussions were centered around the steep rise of prices of rice, dal (pulses), vegetables.

The Chief Whip of the Opposition party Pramila Mallik said that the present government has no control over the inflation or price rise seen across essentials in the state of Odisha.

People have been disappointed over the constant rise in prices. BJP should act in this regard at the earliest otherwise BJD will be forced to stage protests statewide. The comparisons of the CM and the Deputy CMs with Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra shows extreme pride and is highly disrespectful.

Further BJD Politician Lekhashree Samatasinghar said that double engine government needs to ask help from a small engine. And she also said that the state government should take the matter into their hands and regulate the price of essential commodities.