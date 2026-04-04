BJD President Naveen Patnaik to visit districts before Panchayat elections, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: BJD President Naveen Patnaik will visit various districts. He will visit districts before Panchayat elections.

It has been learned that Naveen Patnaik will visit districts from October, November. The Supreme Court has asked MLAs and leaders to visit all the districts. Efforts are being made to bring back those who were distanced from BJD in the general elections. Work has already started on how the elections will be held in BJD’s favor. Starting from party MLAs, even the losing leaders have started working.

Those who have committed corruption at the Panchayat level and are in greed and profit are leaving the party. They will not have any impact on the party. Those who are working for the people are with the party, said BJD MLA Bishwa Ranjan Mallick.

Advertisement

Watch the video here: