BJD president Naveen Patnaik to return to Nuapada today, to coduct roadshow in Khariar Road

Advertisement

Nuapada: Former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik will return to campaign at Khariar Road on November 7 for party candidate Snehangini Chhuria.

BJD supremo will lead a road show to campaign for candidate Snehangini Chhuria.

Advertisement

He released a video to inform the people of Nuapada about his visit. He thanked Nuapada people for their support in Komna.

Thanking the people of the constituency for their positive response to his public meeting at Komna on November 3, the BJD president announced in a video message that he will visit Nuapada and address a public meeting at Khariar Road to reconnect with people and seek their blessings.

Also Read: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to campaign in Nuapada today