BJD president Naveen Patnaik thanks people of Nuapada, announces to visit on November 7

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Nuapada for their overwhelming response and massive participation at the Komna public meeting.

In a video message released today, Patnaik conveyed his warm greetings, saying “Juhar” to the people of Nuapada and thanked them for their continued affection and support they showed during his recent visit to Komna.

The Leader of Opposition announced that he will be visiting Nuapada and Khariar Road on November 7 to meet the people once again, interact with them, and seek their blessings.

It is to be noted here that the BJD president visited Komna in Nuapada Assembly constituency on November 3 and addressing a public meeting while seeking votes for his party candidate Snehangini Chhuria.

The by-election for the Nuapada Assembly constituency is slated to be held on November 11 and the votes will be counted on November 14.