BJD President Naveen Patnaik demands judicial inquiry in assault case of fiancée of Army Major in Bharatpur PS

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal President and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has demanded judicial inquiry into the alleged sexual assault on the fiancée of an Army Major in the Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar of Odisha and the violence meted out to both of them by the Police.

The Leader of Opposition described the incident as “very very shocking”. The way an army Major and a lady were treated in Bharatpur police station is shocking and beyond comprehension. The manner in which police have allegedly treated them has shook the conscience of the country. This has happened to a serving Army officer and a lady within Odisha, he said.

BJD strongly condemns this heinous act and expects the BJP government to take the strongest possible action against all those involved.

During our government we had the system of ‘Mo Sarkar’ in which Chief Minister, Ministers and senior officers would call the citizens to take feedback on their visits to government offices including police stations and hospitals , whether they were treated with dignity and professional conduct .

This BJP government has immediately stopped the pro people initiative of Mo Sarkar and the consequences are visible.

The day, the BJP government refused to take action against the governor’s son on a serious case of assault, others got emboldened. I still urge for action to be taken by this government against the Governor’s son. I demand a court monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into this grave incident against an army Major and the lady, he added.

