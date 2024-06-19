BJD president Naveen Patnaik becomes Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today unanimously elected party president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as the leader of opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly.

Patnaik was elected as the leader of opposition during BJD’s legislature party meeting held under his chairmanship at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar this evening.

“We had just had a meeting of the MLAs who have been elected in the recently elections of the Biju Janata Dal. I have congratulated them and thanked them. They have elected me as the Leader of the Opposition and leader of BJD legislature party,” Patnaik said after the meeting.

“I have also announced new posts of Shri Prasanna Acharya, deputy leader of Biju Janata Dal in the legislature, Shrimati Pramila Mallik as the chief whip and Shri Pratap Keshari Deb as deputy chief whip of the Biju Janata Dal,” he added.

Patnaik further said, “We had a very thorough meeting with our MLAs today, where we discussed many matters including the recent elections.”

With today’s development, Patnaik became the leader of opposition (LoP) for the first time in his political career, which began in 1997. Patnaik was the CM of Odisha for five consecutive times from 2000 until June 2024.

Notably, BJD won 51 seats in the recently concluded election while BJP won 78 seats and Congress got 14 seats. Likewise, three Independent candidates and one CPI (M) candidate also won the assembly election this year.

