BJD MP Sulata Deo targets BJP in Rajya Sabha

Bhubaneswar: Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo has targeted the BJP in Rajya Sabha.

In her speech, President Droupadi Murmu said that the Lok Sabha elections were concluded smoothly. However, its truth is different, said Sulata Deo.

During the elections in Odisha, BJP campaigned on false information. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself forgot the dignity of his position and commented on the health of BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik during election campaign. Modi also said that a committee will be formed to check the health of Naveen Patnaik after coming to power.

But Naveen Patnaik himself attended the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government and gave proof of his health, said Sulata.

Similarly, she also attacked BJP raising the issue of Ratna Bhandar of Srimandira. Gajapati Maharaj, the first servant of Lord Jagannath Mahaprabhu, said that the key of Ratnabhandar is safe.

Sulata asked why the BJP government has not opened the Ratnabhandar yet though it had announced to open the Srimandira treasure within six to seven days of coming to power.