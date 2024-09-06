BJD MP Sujeet Kumar resigns from Rajya Sabha, expelled from party & joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Another Rajya Sabha MP of the Biju Janata Dal has resigned from Rajya Sabha. However, soon after his resignation, party supremo Naveen Patnaik expelled him from BJD.

It is to be noted that earlier former BJD MP Mamata Mohanta had resigned from Rajya Sabha MP. She then joined BJP and later re-elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from BJP.

Addressing his resignation to the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Sujeet Kumar wrote, “I do hereby tender my resignation from the Membership of Rajya Sabha today…. I take this opportunity to express my profuse gratitude to you for the opportunities provided to me to raise issues of public importance of my state Odisha, in the House. I could not have done it without your constant guidance.”

Immediately following Sujeet Kumar’s resignation, BJD expelled him from the party. In a letter, Biju Janata Dal Supremo Naveen Patnaik wrote, “Sujeet Kumar, MP, Rajya Sabha representing Biju Janata Dal is expelled from the Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities. He has let down the party which sent him to Rajya Sabha and hopes and aspirations of people of Kalahandi district.”

As per reports, Sujeet Kumar likely to join BJP today in Delhi.

Update

As per latest reports, Sujeet Kumar has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi today. He accepted member ship of the Saffron party in a meeting amid presence of a few top leaders of party including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

