BJD MP Sasmit Patra writes to Union Minister Manohar Lal, seeks 50:50 cost-sharing for Odisha Metro project

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New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) PM Sasmit Patra has reportedly written a letter to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar demanding to ensure Metro Rail project in Odisha as per National Urban Transport Policy and the Metro Rail Policy 2017.

In the letter to the Union Minister, Patra has urged to prevail upon the Government of Odisha to not scrap the metro project and facilitate its implementation through a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement or equivalent support.

“I write to urgently seek your intervention to ensure that the proposed Metro Rail Project in Odisha is not scrapped by the Government of Odisha. Envisioned under then Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. Naveen Patnaik ji, the project is a critical mass transit backbone for the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Khurda-Puri corridor. Its scrapping would undermine a fully planned infrastructure initiative and deprive the people of Odisha of a vital mobility and economic lifeline. Governance being continuous, such projects must be sustained in public interest,” read the BJD MP’s letter.

It further said that the Metro project was entirely State-funded. As Odisha Government is scrapping the project, your Ministry can ensure its revival as Metro Project development is being governed by the National Urban Transport Policy and the Metro Rail Policy 2017, which explicitly provide for:

50:50 Centre-State equity participation (SPV model)

Central assistance including Viability Gap Funding (VGF)

Policy assurance that States need not abandon metro projects due to fiscal constraints

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The Parliamentarian mentioned that in line with these frameworks, I urge your Ministry to:

Prevail upon the Government of Odisha to not scrap the project; and

Facilitate its implementation through a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement or equivalent support.

“This is essential to uphold national policy, ensure continuity in infrastructure development, and protect the long-term interests of the people of Odisha. I request urgent and appropriate action,” he wrote.

The MP wrote the letter to the Union Minister a day after the Odisha government officially informed about scraping of the metro rail project explaining that it will not yield the expected benefits and will not have the expected number of passengers.

Also Read: Odisha govt scraps Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project