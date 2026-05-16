BJD MP Sasmit Patra demands establishment of High Court bench in Western and Southern Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra demanded establishment of permanent and/or circuit benches of the Orissa High Court in the Western and Southern regions of Odisha to ensure better access to justice for people in these underserved areas.

In his formally letter to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Patra said, “I write to respectfully urge consideration of permanent and/or circuit Benches of the Orissa High Court for the regions of Western and Southern Odisha in the interest of equitable access to justice.”

“The demand for a Bench in Western Odisha has existed for several decades and has consistently found support among members of the Bar, public representatives and citizens across party lines. Similarly, the tribal and geographically remote districts of Southern Odisha face even greater practical difficulties in approaching the High Court at Cuttack,” he added.

He further said, “The demand relating to Western Odisha also came before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in proceedings arising out of the movement for establishment of a Bench. While the Hon’ble Court emphasised the importance of institutional discipline and uninterrupted judicial functioning, the observations made therein do not amount to a constitutional prohibition against establishment of regional Benches of the High Court through the established consultative process involving the judiciary, the State Government and the Union Government.”

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“Indeed, constitutional practice across India demonstrates that regional Benches of High Courts have repeatedly been established over time to address issues of distance, regional imbalance and accessibility to justice,” he mentioned.

“I humbly request your good office to kindly consider initiating an appropriate consultative process regarding (1) a permanent and/or circuit Bench of the Orissa High Court for Western Odisha; and (2) a permanent and/or circuit Bench framework for Southern Odisha,” the BJD MP sought.

The issue is ultimately one of ensuring that access to constitutional justice remains practical, affordable and equitable for all citizens of Odisha, irrespective of geography, Patra concluded.