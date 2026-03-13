BJD MP Sasmit Patra condemns security lapses over assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The assassination attempt on National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has drawn widespread condemnation. BJD MP Sasmit Patra on Friday described the attack as “highly condemnable” and highlighted the serious security lapses that allowed such an incident to occur.

Speaking to ANI, Patra emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating, “This clearly shows a lack of intelligence and security preparedness. It highlights that there was no proper security arrangement in such a high-security zone.” He stressed the urgent need for improved safety measures, adding, “We need to take more stringent security measures.”

Calling for accountability, Patra said, “This has to be taken very seriously, and strict action has to be taken to ensure that such a lapse does not happen again.”

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Thursday also raised concerns over security in the Union Territory following the assassination attempt on National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, questioning what it means for the safety of ordinary citizens if such a high-profile leader can be targeted.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said the focus should be on understanding how the attack occurred rather than engaging in political debate over unrelated issues.

“… Whatever people say today, we would like to ask them that instead of talking about this and that, they should tell why this attack happened. If Farooq Abdullah, who is a highly protected man, can be attacked, then what will be the condition of a common man?…,” Choudhary told ANI.

Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah on Thursday recounted the incident and called on the Centre to focus on improving the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The former Chief Minister emphasised the need for unity and democratic functioning while raising concerns about the powers of the elected government in the Union Territory.

“The Central and the UT governments should see if the situation here has really improved. We might have differences of opinion, but we have to work together as we are a democracy and voice our opinions…. An elected government doesn’t have powers; how can it continue this way? We were promised that statehood would be restored…,” he told reporters.

The man accused of attempting to assassinate Farooq Abdullah is currently in custody at Gangyal Police Station in Jammu.

The accused, identified as Kamal Singh, was apprehended after allegedly attempting to shoot Farooq Abdullah with a loaded pistol at a wedding ceremony held at Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area.

The accused was remanded to police custody for five days on Thursday, and the court also directed that a medical examination of the individual be carried out within the next 24 hours.

Counsel for the accused, Arvind Singh, expressed opposition to the police remand. He stated that a weapon had already been recovered in the matter and that the probe was nearing completion, as eyewitnesses had already been recorded.

“The judge gave the police a five-day remand, but we opposed it. We said that a weapon had been recovered in this case, and the investigation was almost complete since the eyewitnesses had also been recorded. Still, the judge granted a five-day remand and ordered that a medical examination be conducted after 24 hours,” the counsel told ANI.

According to police, the National Security Guard (NSG) personnel assigned to protect Farooq Abdullah immediately intervened and successfully thwarted the assassination attempt. The firearm used in the incident has been recovered, and the accused, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu, is being interrogated.

Police said cognisance has been taken, and further investigation is underway.

