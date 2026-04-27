BJD moves to suspend 8 MLAs over Rajya Sabha cross-voting

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Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has submitted petition before the Assembly speaker to suspend eight MLAs who allegedly engaged in cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections.

A meeting of the BJD Legislative Party was held at Sankha Bhawan on Monday to deliberate on the issue. Following the meeting,the BJD MLAs met the Speaker Surama Padhy and formally sought disqualification of the concerned members.

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The six BJD MLAs are Devi Ranjan Tripathy, Souvic Biswal, Ramakanta Bhoi, Naba Mallick, Subasini Jena and Chakramani Kanhar, had reportedly engaged in cross-voting. The party had suspended them over the issue.

Prior to this, the BJD had also suspended Patkura MLA Arvind Mohapatra and Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud. The party is now seeking disqualification of all eight MLAs.