BJD MLAs meet party Supremo Naveen Patnaik at his residence

Bhubaneswar: The Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) met party supremo and care-taker Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence today.

Patnaik is one of the 51 arty men who won the assembly election, results of which were announced yesterday after counting of votes.

Below is the list of BJD MLAs who won 2024 assembly election: