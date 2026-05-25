BJD meets CEO over mass deletions in Odisha voter list, gives suggestions for transparency during SIR process

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Bhubaneswar: A delegation of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today met Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over mass deletions in the voter list and gave suggestions for transparency during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls in the state.

The delegation including senior party leaders like Pramila Mallik, Niranjan Pujari, Bhrugu Baxipatra, Priyabrata Majhi, Debiprasad Mishra, Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, Ashok Chandra Panda and Bijaya Kumar Nayak met the Chief Electoral Officer and submitted a memorandum.

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In the memorandum, the conch party gave the following suggestions and concerns regarding the ongoing SIR process of electoral rolls in Odisha:

Since electoral rolls of previous years, including the 2002 and 2025 voter lists, are available on the official website of CEO Odisha, it is requested that the Mapping Data prepared prior to the SIR notification may also be made publicly available on the official website, apart from the offices of the District Election Officers (DEOS) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), in the interest of transparency and smooth conduct of the SIR process. During the pre-SIR mapping process, reportedly around 9.80 lakh voters were deleted from the electoral roll. Public access to the Mapping Data would enable voters, Booth Level Agents (BLAs), political parties, and the general public to verify the correctness of the mapping process and facilitate timely identification and correction of discrepancies, thereby preventing grievances, confusion, and exclusion of genuine voters. Proper and regular appointment of Booth Level Officers (BLOS), particularly for newly created booths, may kindly be ensured for smooth conduct of the SIR process. BLOs should remain present at their assigned booths every day for at least two hours, preferably from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, for the convenience and assistance of the public. During the SIR process, meetings convened by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) with recognised political parties may preferably be held at the Headquarters of the concerned Assembly Constituency to ensure smooth coordination, wider participation, transparency, and convenience of stake holders. BLOs should be adequately trained regarding online processes and procedures relating to Booth Level Agent (BLA) activities to ensure smooth coordination and timely assistance to voters. Further, the names, designations, and contact numbers of appointed BLOs and BLAs should be prominently displayed on booth notice boards for transparency and easy communication. As discussed during the meeting held on 15 May 2026 with representatives of political parties regarding the ongoing SIR process, clarification may kindly be provided regarding the source, authority, approval, and supervision of volunteers reportedly engaged at the booth level. The engagement should not be from any political party but preferably from the pull of rational government employee. In view of the difficulties faced by migrant labourers during the SIR process, awareness programmes, document-related assistance through Labour Offices and facilitation centres, coordination among labour authorities, BLOS, DEOs, and EROS, special facilitation for workers residing outside their constituencies due to employment, offline assistance camps, and support for those unfamiliar with digital procedures may kindly be ensured. No genuine voter should be excluded solely on account of migration for livelihood and employment purposes. Migrant labourers constitute an important and vulnerable section of society. Necessary coordination and facilitation during the SIR process would help safeguard their democratic rights and ensure inclusive electoral participation.