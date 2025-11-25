BJD leader Debashish Samantaray resigns from party post

Advertisement

Cuttack: Senior BJD leader Debashish Samantaray has formally stepped down from his post as Vice-President of the BJD Senior Citizen Cell.

In his letter he addressed directly to party President Naveen Patnaik, Samantaray questioned the significance and dignity of the rank assigned to him. He also cast doubt on the relevance of loyalists and veterans in the party, and termed his designation “demeaning and humiliating”.

In his resignation letter addressed to Patnaik, he wrote that he “failed to understand” the meaning of being appointed “in the rank of Vice President”, calling it a bureaucratic, humiliating title that did not reflect the contributions of veterans.

Samantaray also questioned whether there was space left in the party for loyalists who stood by Biju Patnaik’s legacy and leaders who had supported Naveen Patnaik throughout his political career.

While expressing his unwavering loyalty despite conflicting views, Samantaray said he will continue to be a worker of the BJD but will not be reduced to bureaucratic titles. “After careful introspection, I feel rather disappointed despite my unflinching loyalty for you. Not merely for me, but for the thousands of workers of the BJD, you still remain our only hope in future. I am sure under your leadership, we will regain confidence of millions of people of our state. Since our electoral poll debacle last year, following post electoral scenario party has failed to accept the cause or to take remedial measures,” his letter to Naveen read.

The BJD is yet to issue an official response to Samantaray’s resignation letter.