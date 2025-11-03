BJD leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik joins BJP, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi welcomed him to the party by presenting a flower bouquet in presence of BJP State president Manmohan Samal and other party leaders.

After joining the BJP, Patnaik said that he was inspired by the ideology of the BJP and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India.

This development comes after speculations about Patnaik’s possible switch to the BJP gained traction in recent days.

Watch the video here: