BJD launches party’s membership drive, Supremo Naveen Patnaik first to renew membership, watch

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has launched the party’s membership drive on Wednesday. Party Supremo Naveen Patnaik was first to renew his party membership today.

As per reports, BJD launched the membership drive today at the Shankh Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. Naveen Patnaik was the first to renew his membership.

Later, senior leaders of the party will renew the membership. Then the new member will be added to the party.

The BJD membership drive will also be carried out in the district headquarters. Focus will be on students and women. The members will be accepted both online and offline.

The membership drive will be conducted across the state for two months. Once every 3 years there is a membership drive of BJD. Last time, the party collected more than a million members.

BJD has set the same target this time too. From Ward, Panchayat to Constituency, various assemblies, committees will be formed to fulfill the objectives of the membership campaign.

Watch the video here: