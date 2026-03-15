BJD issues show-cause notice to Chakramani Kanhar and Naba Kishor Mallick ahead Rajya Sabha election

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Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today issued a show-cause notice to party MLAs Chakramani Kanhar and Naba Kishor Mallick ahead Rajya Sabha election.

Chief Whip (Opposition) Pramila Mallik issued the show-cause notice to Baliguda MLA Chakramani Kanhar and Jayadev MLA Naba Kishor Mallick.

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“It has been noted that you have been absent from the meetings convened by the President, BJD, at Naveen Niwas for the past three consecutive days. Despite the issuance of a whip mandating presence in Naveen Niwas your attendance at these crucial meetings has been lacking. Considering this communication as a show-cause notice, you are hereby directed to report to Naveen Nivas by 9:00 PM on March 15th, 2026,” read the show-cause notice.

It is to be noted here that the Rajya Sabha election will be held with the MLAs exercising their voting between 9 PM and 4 PM. The counting of votes will take place from 5 PM onwards.