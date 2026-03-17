BJD issues show cause notice to 6 MLAs for violation of party direction during Rajya Sabha election 2026

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Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal Party (BJD) today issued show cause notice to six MLAs for violation of party direction during Rajya Sabha election 2026.

The conch party issued the show cause notices to Baliguda MLA Chakramani Kanhar, Jayadev MLA Naba Kishore Mallick, Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal, Basta MLA Subasini Jena, Tirtol MLA Dr. Ramakanta Bhoi, and Banki MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy for violating the party direction during the Rajya Sabha Election held yesterday.

They legislators, who reportedly cross-voted, have been directed to provide satisfactory explanation within the stipulated time i.e. by 5 PM of March 20.

They have been asked why disciplinary action should not be initiated against you, including suspension from the Biju Janata Dal; and why appropriate legal and constitutional proceedings should not be initiated on the ground that by your conduct you have voluntarily given up the membership of the Biju Janata Dal.

“You have been elected as M.L.A. from Biju Janata Dal Party ticket. Now, it has come to the attention of the Party Leadership that during the Rajya Sabha Elections held on March 16, 2026, you acted in a manner that constitutes a grave breach of party discipline and a betrayal of the trust reposed in you by the Biju Janata Dal. You have violated the party direction issued and also the decision taken in the BJD Legislature Party meeting held on 15th March 2026. Your actions violate the core principles of the Biju Janata Dal Constitution, which mandates absolute loyalty to the party’s collective decisions,” read the notification.

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“It stands conclusively established that you voted against the abovementioned direction, for a candidate not supported by the Biju Janata Dal. The same is evidenced by your compulsory display of the marked ballot to the authorised agent of the party on 16th March, 2026, thereby placing the manner of your voting beyond dispute,” it added.

It further said, “Such conduct amounts to gross indiscipline, breach of party trust and activity manifestly prejudicial to the discipline of the Biju Janata Dal and amounts to your voluntarily given up your membership of Biju Janata Dal.”

“Your aforesaid conduct, by its very nature, constitutes clear and unequivocal conduct inconsistent with your continued membership of the Biju Janata Dal and prima facie demonstrates that you have voluntarily given up the membership of the political party on whose ticket you were elected. You are therefore called upon to show cause within 3 (Three) days of issuance of this notice,” it mentioned.

“Failure to provide a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated time i.e. by 05.00 PM of 20th March 2026, it shall be presumed that you have no explanation to offer, and the Party shall be at liberty to proceed ex-parte and take such action as may be deemed appropriate in accordance with law and the constitution and rules of the Biju Janata Dal,” it said.